Arrest made in murder of former CHS student

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of an 18-year-old former Clinton High School student who was killed Sunday at her Simpsonville apartment.

Simpsonville police arrested Akevius Lindsey, 22, Tuesday and charged him with the murder of Genesys Elizah Rice, who was enrolled at Clinton High during the 2021-22 school year.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Rice was shot in the head, and her death was immediately ruled a homicide.

According to information released Tuesday by the 8th Circuit Solictor’s Office, Lindsey was arrested for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in October of 2022 following an incident in Clinton.

Lindsey, whose address was listed as Gray Court at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree domestic violence in January and was sentenced to two years probation despite Rice’s desire to not press charges.

During the October incident, police reports said Rice’s head and body were slammed into her car while she was six months pregnant with Lindsey’s child.

A friend drove Rice to the hospital, but Rice was unable to sign her statement due to the injuries she suffered during the encounter with Lindsey. She was also coughing and spitting up blood after being punched in the face, police reports read.

Three weeks after the incident, Rice signed a request to not prosecute Lindsey, but the solicitor’s office went forward with the prosecution despite her request.

“I want to drop the charges because he is still young and dumb and still learning,” Rice wrote. “Hopefully, he will get the help he needs. At the end of the day, I know this could have been avoided. If I am being completely honest, I wouldn’t have done anything about it if (my friend) hadn’t call(ed) the authorities.”

Lindsey appeared in a Greenville County court Tuesday and was denied bond.