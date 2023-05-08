Fleck, Richardson unite in marriage

Victoria Rebecca Fleck and Tony Martin Richardson Jr., both of Nashville, Tennessee, were united in marriage on Saturday, April 8, at First Baptist Church in Laurens.

The Rev. Tommy Cox of Laurens officiated at the 5 p.m. ceremony.

Wedding music was provided by pianist Adair Rogers of Clinton and vocalist Phillip Dean of Laurens.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael V. Fleck of Laurens.

She is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. John H. Bradham of Mt. Pleasant, Mrs. Rebecca Fleck of Woodruff, and the late Mr. Dave Fleck, formerly of Woodruff.

She is a graduate of Presbyterian College, BS in Early Childhood and Elementary Education and Vanderbilt University, Masters of Education in High Incident Disabilities.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tony M. Richardson of Sugar Hill, Georgia.

He is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Frank R. Miller, formerly of Thomasville, Georgia; the late Ms. Wandell B. Richardson, formerly of Thomasville, Georgia; and the late Mr. Horace C. Richardson, formerly of Thomasville, Georgia

He is a graduate of Presbyterian College, BS in Business Administration.

The bride was given in marriage by her father.

The bride wore an Olia Zavozina crepe gown with spaghetti straps, adorned at the back with buttons and a bow. Her veil was made by using lace from her mother’s wedding dress.

She carried a bouquet of Ruscus with all white Myria roses, spray roses, lisianthus, and wax flower. The bouquet was wrapped with a white monogrammed ribbon and an added piece of “Hoppy” to be with her on her special day.

Matron of Honor was Laney Fleck, sister in law of the bride, of Taylors.

Bridesmaids were Nicole Espy, sister of the groom, of Cumming, Georgia; Charlotte Wilkerson, sister of the groom, of Cumming, Georgia; Rebecca Lee Jordan, cousin of the bride, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Abigail Alewine of Newberry; Morgan McIntosh of Nashville, Tennessee; Claire Morgan of Charleston; and Meredith Sims of Laurens.

The attendants wore a metallic champagne, spaghetti strap, V neck floor length dress.

Flower girls were Collins Espy, niece of the groom, of Cumming, Georgia; and Reese Wilkerson, niece of the groom, of Cumming, Georgia

The flower girls wore white smocked Bishop dresses.

And a very special Flower Dog, “Roo” of Nashville, Tennessee.

Best man was Tony Richardson, father of the groom, of Sugar Hill, Georgia.

Groomsmen were Chandler Fleck, brother of the bride, of Taylors; Colton Chapman of Kernersville, North Carolina; Tanner Chock of Loris; Grant Hormuth of Atlanta, Georgia; Trenton Little of Sugar Hill, Georgia; Jack McLaughlin of Atlanta, Georgia; and Jeremy Vandekerhove of Atlanta, Georgia.

After a wedding trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the couple will reside in Nashville, Tennessee.