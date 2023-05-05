OB physician shortage pauses labor and deliveries at Prisma Health Laurens

Laurens County, South Carolina – Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital will temporarily shift labor and deliveries to Prisma Health’s Patewood Hospital beginning Monday, May 8. The pause is because of a short-term shortage of OB/GYN physicians at Laurens County Hospital.

During this temporary pause in services, Prisma Health will transition patient deliveries from Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital to the Patewood Hospital. Teams from both hospitals and Carolina Women’s Center, a Prisma Health OB/GYN practice in Laurens County, will be working closely to ensure a smooth transition for patients. Prisma Health is also planning to assist with transportation if needed.

Carolina Women’s Center will remain open to provide routine gynecologic care. Patients will continue prenatal appointments at that office as well as have their routine GYN visits. GYN surgical care will also continue to be offered at Laurens County Hospital.

“We are actively recruiting additional OB/GYN physicians to bring back deliveries to Laurens County Hospital. In the meantime, we have plans in place to ensure our patients are cared for effectively, efficiently and safely during this pause,” said Justin Benfield, who is CEO of both Laurens County Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital. “We’re incredibly proud of our mom-baby unit here at Laurens County Hospital and look forward to re-opening it. This temporary pause is the right medical decision to allow us to provide efficient care as we add new physicians to meet the needs of our growing population.”