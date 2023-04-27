Rain rules as spring sports season winds down

Rain has played havoc with the local high school sports schedule.

Both Laurens and Clinton have canceled non-conference regular season baseball games, and LDHS has canceled its last regular-season softball game as the playoffs are set to begin Monday.

Clinton finished up its baseball regular season Tuesday night by capturing its second straight Region 4-3A championship with a 6-1 victory at Union County. Clinton assistant coach Peyton Spangler tweeted it was the first back-to-back region baseball titles in school history for the Red Devils.

Senior Wil Stewart pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out eight and walking two in the win. Wilson Wages went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run.

The Red Devils girls soccer game against Woodruff to decide the Region 4-3A championship was also postponed Thursday due to rain. The game was to be played at Emerald. The game has been rescheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Clinton.

Here is the upcoming schedule:

Friday

Soccer: Woodruff at Clinton girls to determine Region 4-3A Champion, Wilder Stadium, 6:30 p.m.; Clinton boys at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Tennis: Powdersville at Clinton, Class 3A Playoffs, 2nd round, 4 p.m. (weather permitting, rescheduled from Thursday). The Red Devils shut out Broome 6-0 in Tuesday’s opening round.

Saturday

Track: Clinton at Region 4-3A Championship (Emerald), 9 a.m.

Monday

Baseball: Northwestern at Laurens, 1st round Class 4A Playoffs, 6:30 p.m.

Golf: Clinton at Region 4-3A Tournament, TBA.

Tuesday

Softball: Laurens at York, 1st round Class 4A Playoffs, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball: Broome at Clinton, 1st round Class 3A Playoffs, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Softball: Clinton at Chapman, 1st round Class 3A Playoffs,