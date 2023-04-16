Cross Hill man dead after Waterloo shooting

A Cross Hill man has been confirmed dead and two others were shot Saturday during an incident on Coyote Drive in Waterloo Saturday night.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office there were three shooting victims at the scene. One deputy coroner was sent to the scene of the incident and another was re-routed to Prisma Laurens County Memorial Hospital around 8:20 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Bill Williams said the victim transported to the hospital, who was identified as Darren Hill 37, of Cross Hill, was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful at the hospital.

The conditions of the other two shooting victims has yet to be released.

The Advertiser will update this story as more information becomes available.