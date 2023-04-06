Waterloo man shot, killed in hunting accident

A Waterloo man was killed Wednesday when he was shot while hunting, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Michael Calvin Keeler, 34, and said he died of a gunshot wound.

SCDNR investigators said Keeler and another person were turkey hunting at the Cliff Pitts Wildlife Management Area off of Highway 252 in Laurens County around 6 p.m. Wednesday when Keeler was shot and killed.

The incident is under investigation by SCDNR officials.