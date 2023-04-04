Bittersweet: Easters look forward to retirement, life without their Jerseys

Laurens, South Carolina – The proverbial saying that when God closes a door, he opens a window, proved true for Glen and Marilyn Easter when the couple failed to get the farm they wanted and instead purchased the land which would become Eastglen Farm.

It was 1978 and the Easters were considering moving their entire herd of Jersey milk cows from Vermont to the mild winters of South Carolina. When the f irst sale fell through, they eventually found the beautiful rolling acres which have made up Eastglen Farms.

“I can’t imagine being anywhere else,” Marilyn said, standing in front of the white cement block building which has served all these years as their dairy.

Located on Old Airport Road just outside the eastern edge of Laurens city limits, Eastglen Farm is in the process of selling its herd, and it’s not an easy thing to accept.

“Glen told me when we got married that I needed to understand I’d be in second place to the Jerseys,” she said. “And sometimes when he’d be out milking at all hours of the day and night, I started to think he wasn’t joking!”

Of course it was in jest, but now as they both near 79 years of age, and having endured a winter which included days near Christmas when temperatures were so cold they had to break 12-inch blocks of ice in the troughs, both Glen and Marilyn know it’s time.

“Actually that day I couldn’t believe we hadn’t already closed up,” Glen said.

As they continue selling the cows, though, they know they won’t be leaving Laurens, because they’ll remain in their home on the farm. And they’ll continue encouraging farmers in the local volunteer organiza- tions they actively participate in.

The Easters both grew up in separate areas of the Vermont countryside and met for the first time at a 4-H leadership conference in Washington, D.C. Their wedding 58 years ago is the stuff of Vermont winter leg- end, with the groom and best man’s car stuck in a snow bank miles away from the church and finally arriving cold, wet and very late.

As with any farm lifestyle, memories of running a family dairy include the tough and the wonderful, and the Easters have plenty of both. They’ve both served on boards promoting dairy and farming on the state and national levels, Glen traveled to Dubai to explore milk exports to the Middle East, they’re both in the Clemson University Dairy Hall of Fame. Their own dairy has participated in countless research projects proving the health and safety of Jersey milk.