Animal Shelter seeking donations for community pet food bank

The Laurens County Animal Shelter is seeking donations for its community pet food bank.

The shelter initially posted on its Facebook page that the pet food bank had been emptied on March 1, and it is still seeking donations in order to replenish supplies.

“It is for people who are falling on hard times,” the post read. “We allow people to come once every six months. The first time they can come with their ID and get food. The second or any other time after that, they must show proof that their animals are vaccinated and that they have been fixed.”

Pet food donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 79 Mount Vernon Church Road in Laurens from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.