Chamber program to give small businesses a boost

Applications are due the end of this week for a program which could provide a significant boost for 25 small businesses in Laurens County.

Small Laurens County businesses with under 10 employees have until 5 p.m. this Friday, March 10, to enroll in a free program by The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.

Limited to 25 small businesses, the Small Business emPOWERment Program (SBP) is an eight-month initiative funded through a grant allocated to the chamber by Laurens County Council through the American Rescue Plan Act in May 2022. The businesses do not have to be Chamber members to apply.

“Our goal with the Small Business emPOWERment Program is to give local entrepreneurs and small business owners the tools they need to succeed,” said Amanda Munyan, LCCC president. “By providing education, coaching and connections, we hope to empower businesses to grow, create jobs and contribute to the economic development and unique character of our county.”

A couple of hours a month will make a difference, Munyan said, and each business owner completing the program requirements will receive a free year of Chamber membership for January through December 2024. Current members will receive a voucher to use toward their membership renewal on their anniversary.

The businesses will be considered a Premier “Think Local” business, further promoting their organization within the community, and VIP Chamber businesses, receiving firsthand information on upcoming events and engagement opportunities.

The SBP is open to new and existing small business owners in Laurens County who are committed to growing their businesses and contributing to the local economy. The program is limited to a select number of participants (25) to ensure individualized attention and support.

For more information on the program and to apply, call 864-833-2716 or visit the LCCC website, www.laurenscounty.org/programs/sbp.