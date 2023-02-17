LPD: ‘Suspicious package’ causes evacuation of downtown Laurens

Laurens Police discovered what it termed “a suspicious package” while conducting an investigation at 101 Silver Street off the Historic Square in Laurens just before 5 p.m. Friday.

The package was determined to not contain an explosive device, the LPD said. Emergency personnel reopened the area around 8:30 p.m.

“Out of a sheer abundance of caution, the Laurens PD evacuated the immediate area and entire building,” a social media post from the LPD read.

The address 101 Silver Street is listed as a condominium above Roma Restaurant on West Laurens Street.

The LPD and Laurens Fire Department responded to the scene, and the bomb unit from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene.

Several businesses in the immediate area were closed temporarily during the investigation during what is usually a busy Friday night at downtown restaurants and pubs.