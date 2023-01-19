Deceased detention center inmate identified by coroner

An inmate who died Jan. 12 at the Laurens County Detention Center was identified Thursday morning by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Bill Williams identified the deceased as Gary F. Kinner, 47, of Greenville.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Kinner was discovered dead around 7:40 a.m. in his cell. The LCSO said Kinner had a existing health conditions.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the death, and the LCSO has no further comment on the case as it is an active investigation.