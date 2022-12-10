Fountain Inn woman killed in crash

A Fountain Inn woman died Friday afternoon following an automobile crash on Allen Bridge Road in Fountain Inn.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kathy Sonfelt, 71, of Fountain Inn. Sonfelt was transported to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital where she succumbed to injuries she suffered in the wreck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Sonfelt was driving a 2015 Nissan sedan north on Allen Bridge Road near Axel Drive when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.

The single-vehicle crash was the second fatality in three days in northern Laurens County.