 Skip to content

Laurens man killed in early morning crash

| |

Dantavis Williams

An early morning accident in Gray Court claimed the life of a Laurens man Wednesday.

According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton Dantavis Williams, 32, was killed in the head-on collision just before 6:30 a.m.

Rushton said the accident occurred on Highway 14 at Old Laurens Road and involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Hyundai Elantra sedan, which was driven by Williams.

The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital. Williams died at the scene.

Posted in Breaking News, News and tagged , , ,

Leave a Comment