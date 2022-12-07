Laurens man killed in early morning crash

An early morning accident in Gray Court claimed the life of a Laurens man Wednesday.

According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton Dantavis Williams, 32, was killed in the head-on collision just before 6:30 a.m.

Rushton said the accident occurred on Highway 14 at Old Laurens Road and involved a Dodge Ram pickup and a Hyundai Elantra sedan, which was driven by Williams.

The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital. Williams died at the scene.