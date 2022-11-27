At Rootimentary, chef plans great food, a place for community

Laurens, S.C. – Large wrapped

canvasses of famous art were on the tables awaiting hanging on the restaurant wall and contractors were still finishing last minute details last week, while Rootimentary owner Caleb Satterfield was engaged in his recent all-too-frequent activities – talking on the phone or trying to get off the phone.

But the quality is in the details, and that’s what’s keeping Satterfield busy and the contractors fine-tuning ahead of the December opening of Rootimentary. He’ll serve what he describes as Southern comfort food, redefined, incorporating local seasonal produce, steak, seafood and even duck on the menu.

Before returning with his wife, Jess, and their son to live in his hometown of Laurens, Satterfield spent a year in culinary school and continued gaining skills over the last 12 years working in food prep at well-established Greenville restaurants

He networked with Holmes Development to establish a restaurant below the developer’s planned office space in the 1920s-era Swofford Building at 101 E. Laurens Street on the public square. Renovations began in the fall of 2021 and the 1920s era influenced their decor choices. With their newfound sense of community from returning to Laurens they opted to change the restaurant’s original working title from “The Tailored Oak” to “Rootimentary.”