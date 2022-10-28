Woman killed, children injured in vehicle crash

A Mountville woman died and her two children were injured in a Thursday morning crash on HIghway 560 about four miles east of Kinards.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Megan Elizabeth Kelly.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said Kelly was driving a 2005 Chevy Avalanche pickup around 7 a.m. when it crossed the center line, over-corrected and went off the right side of the road, overturning and striking a tree.

Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said Kelly died at the scene of blunt-force trauma. A 6-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy were injured in the crash and taken by EMS to an area hospital.