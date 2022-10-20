Red Devils top Broome in 1st round of tennis playoffs

The Clinton girls tennis team began a familiar journey Thursday, opening the Class 3A state playoffs with a 5-1 victory over visiting Broome.

The Region 4-3A Red Devils won four out of five matches on the singles ladder and winning at No. 2 doubles to down the Centurions, the No. 4 seed from Region 3-3A.

Here are complete results:

Singles – No. 1 Mary Catherine Dailey (C) def. Riley Carson 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Chandler Dailey (C) def. Jaiden Carroll 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 (C) Gracie Spangler def. Laney Alfred 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 Libby Dailey def. (C) Annie Childers 6-4, 6-1; No. 5 Virginia Campbell (B) def. Natalie Meade 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles – No. 2 Becca King and Peyton Nabors (C) def. Hope Tessinger and Hannah Parris 2-6, 6-0 (10-5).

The Red Devils (13-2) are set to host the winner of Thursday’s match between Walhalla and Wren in second-round action Tuesday.

LDHS girls, CHS boys win county meet

Clinton’s Elizabeth Reid successfully defended her Laurens County Cross Country title on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the annual County Championship Meet but Laurens defeated the Red Devils 20-39 for the team championship.

Reid finished in 20:30 to lead the Red Devils but Laurens runners took the next six spots.

Rebecca Emery (22:27) led the Raiders with a runner-up finish. She was followed by teammates Catalina Helton (23:26), Gabriella Helton (23:28) and Karina Hernandez (23:53) for Laurens.

In the boys meet as the Red Devils swept the top seven spots. Charles Cody was took first place in 17:21 for Clinton and was followed by William Reid (17:44), Keenan Dominick (17:56), Hayden Stinson (17:57) and Sam Gerheart (18:05).

Josue Garcia (18:52), Hayden Wham (19:19) and Jace Bishop (19:27) rounded out the top 10 for the Raiders.

Clinton won the boys championship 15-52.

Runners from Laurens Academy and Thornwell competed individually in the meet. J.T. Shorter (19:58) finished 12th for Thornwell and Laurens Academy’s Caleb Howard (20:25) finished 14th in the boys meet. Thornwell’s Merin Orr finished 18th overall in the girls meet in 31:02.

Elledge, Kinard headed to North-South All-Star game

Laurens County will be represented in the 75th edition of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South All-Star Game in December at Myrtle Beach.

Clinton defensive lineman Hezekiah Kinard and Laurens wide receiver Cayson Elledge were named to the North squad when rosters were announced Wednesday.

Elledge, a Davidson commit, went over the 1,000-yard mark in career receiving yards in last week’s win over Wade Hampton. Kinard’s recruitment is still open. The 6-2, 275-pound defensive tackle already has picked up offers from Anderson and Limestone.