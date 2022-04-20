PC announces ’22 football schedule

Presbyterian College released its 11-game 2022 football schedule Tuesday, as the Blue Hose begin play under first-year head coach Steve Englehart with a five home games.

The 2022 PC schedule begins with a trip to Austin Peay of the Ohio Valley Conference in Clarksville, Tennessee on Sept. 3. The next week, the Blue Hose open their home season by hosting NCAA Division III opponent Virginia-Lynchburg.

PC returns to the road for a foray into the Southern Conference and a trip to Western Carolina.

“Going to Austin Peay our first game of the season will be extremely challenging,” said Englehart, who took over in January following the resignation of Kevin Kelley after one 2-9 season at PC. “Like everyone in this conference, we have quite a bit of travel. However, we do not have two road games in a row the entire season. I think this will be very beneficial for the rest and quality of life for our team.”

The Blue Hose will host St. Thomas for Homecoming on Oct. 22.

PC begins its eight-game Pioneer Football League schedule on Sept. 24 against Davidson at Bailey Memorial Stadium. The Blue Hose are set to travel to San Diego on Oct. 15 for the first time after hosting the Toreros in the spring and fall seasons in 2021.

Presbyterian 2022 Football Schedule

Sept. 3: at Austin Peay

Sept. 10: Virginia-Lynchburg

Sept. 17: at Western Carolina

Sept. 24: Davidson

Oct. 1: at Morehead St.

Oct. 8: Valparaiso

Oct. 15: at San Diego

Oct. 22: St. Thomas (Homecoming)

Oct. 29: at Marist

Nov. 5: Dayton

Nov. 19: at Stetson

(All times to be announced at a later date.)