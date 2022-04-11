President’s, Dean’s and Awards Lists

Omicron Delta Kappa Celebrates New Members

LEXINGTON, VA (04/12/2022)– Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 578 new initiates from 25 universities during March 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Taryn Rolnik-Tomaszewski of Clinton (29325) – Presbyterian College

Justin Nobles of Cross Hill (29332) – Presbyterian College

Carleigh Owens of Gray Court (29645) – Presbyterian College

Ruta Patel of Laurens (29360) – Presbyterian College

Charlotte Capers Snoad Initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, VA (03/15/2022)– Charlotte Capers Snoad, a native of Gray Court, was recently initiated into the Agnes Scott College Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.

University of Mississippi Fall 2021 Dean’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, MS (02/17/2022)– Emily Reynolds, of Laurens, SC, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists.

Reynolds was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

University of Mississippi Fall 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

UNIVERSITY, MS (02/17/2022)– Hannah Hardy, of Laurens, SC, was named to the University of Mississippi’s Fall 2021 Honor Roll lists.

Hardy was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“The remarkable students achieving Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

PTC Academic Honor Students Recognized for 2021 Fall Semester

Piedmont Technical College (PTC) students who had outstanding academic accomplishments during the 2021 fall semester have earned inclusion on the President’s List, Dean’s List and Merit List. Students will receive a certificate of achievement signed by the college president.

To be named to the President’s’s List, students must be attending full time and earn a term GPA of 4.00.

PRESIDENT’S LIST students include:

Laurens County – Stephanie L. Anderson, Virginia M. Gillispie, Trashunah L. Godfrey, Walter L. Goodwin and Wesley C. McWatters, all of Clinton; John W. Goforth and Tiara I. Speaks, both of Cross Hill; Kayla R. Kellett and Robert Peterson, both of Gray Court; Brianna Clark of Honea Path; Johnathan S. Baker of Joanna; Marcelina Barcenas, Emma M. Hill, Austin W. McNuer Jr., John W. Porter, John W. Roland and Joshua Wilson F. Waterman, all of Laurens; Tystasia A. Ruff of Mountville; Madison Davis, Megan D. Sloan and Tamera A. Thompson, all of Waterloo.

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must be attending full time and earn a term GPA of 3.75 or higher.

DEAN’S LIST students include:

Laurens County – Jared A. Alvarado and Elizabeth Snead, both of Clinton; Emily M. Barrouk, Augustine J. Brown, Carrie A. Culbertson, Elizabeth Huffman, Mykayla Neely, Colton M. Post, Juliet Rivera-Cedillo, Liliana G. Weathers and Weston G. Wilson, all of Laurens; Seth R. Alexander of Ware Shoals; and Lacy J. Arnold of Waterloo.

The Merit List recognizes students who are registered for 6-11 credit hours and have earned term GPAs of 3.75 or higher.

MERIT LIST students include:

Laurens County – Angela Cummings, Carl Johnson, Thomas Keadle, Somekia Key-Williams, Alex Laws, Kathryn Lee, Justin Moton, Marcus Shelton, Janet Speaks, Judith Szymanski, Albertina Thompson, Alyssa Traynham and Rachel Venable, all of Clinton; Melody Finley, William Thompson and Ashley Turner, all of Gray Court; Calem Burns of Kinards; Savanna Avila, Sekema Blakeley, Jonathan Callahan, James Coats, Denaja Franklin, Blair Griffin, Lucy Homes, Johnathon Mann, James McNuer, Jaimie Neely, Ian Pierce, Brandt Samuels, Abigail Whitten and Ashton Wilson, all of Laurens; Brandie Bishop of Mountville; Dalton Haynes and Bryan Lopez Perez, both of Ware Shoals; Emily Abercrombie, Liberty Adams, Sarah Bailey, Summer Butler, Karen Fowler, Jaselyn Jennings, Latitia Jones, Sharnice Rice, Bridget Richitelli and Mark Seay III, all of Waterloo.

College of Charleston Fall 2021 President’s List

CHARLESTON, SC (02/18/2022)– Kaitlyn Prince, of Laurens. SC, (29360) was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2021 President’s List. Prince is majoring in History and Secondary Education Cognate.

To qualify for President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

Sewanee Dean’s List for Fall 2021

SEWANEE, Tenn. (Grassroots Newswire) Feb. 22, 2022 – Benjamin Wilcox of Gray Court, South Carolina, has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Fall 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Benjamin Wilcox is the son of June T. Armor of Gray Court (29645).

USCB Chancellor’s List for Fall 2021



BLUFFTON, SC (02/03/2022)– University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) is proud to announce that Charles Thompson of Mountville has been named a Fall 2021 Chancellor’s List honoree. The exemplary academic performance of our Chancellor’s List students is highly commendable. We recognize that higher education presents the unique challenge of balancing academic and personal goals, especially during these tough times. We are proud of those who strive for greatness, surmount all obstacles, and thrive in their academic careers.

To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours.

Lander University President’s List for Fall 2021

Lander University announces the names of undergraduate students who are recognized with the honor of making the President’s List during the first semester of the 2021/22 academic year.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. Students are listed by their hometowns below.

Clinton – Elizabeth Childress, Keri Lawson, and Grayson Peoples

Fountain Inn – Ashley Garcia, Kaula Gunter, Abigail Ladd, Shelby Machado, Audrey Poltorak, and Anna Slade.

Gray Court – Mancel Brewington, Alicia Campbell, and Grace Whitmire

Joanna – Christian Riddle and Paige South

Kinards – Dustin Phillips

Laurens – Laura Harlan, Anna Murphy, Taylor Powell, and Nancy Reynoso

Mountville – Elizabeth Moody and Jonathan Walker

Ware Shoals – Amber Hedden and Darian Ray

Waterloo – McKinsey Hammock, Crystalyn Lyerly, and Tori Smith.

Lander University Dean’s List for Fall 2021

GREENWOOD, S.C.— Lander University has announced the names of 630 outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9. Students earning recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean’s List at Lander University are listed by city below.

Clinton – Marissa Baker; Gracie Boyd; Madison Collins; Jalesa Dillard; Kellie Egeland; Cortney Lowman; Andrew Randall; Kelsey Richards; Lucas Sparkman; and Christen Tollison.

Enoree – Logan Melton

Fountain Inn – Sarah Good; and Perri Oliver.

Joanna – James Riddle

Laurens – Kaitlin Burgess; Kenaja Burnside; Bryce McKee; McKenzie Parris; and Ashley Walker.

Lander University Freshman Honor Roll for Fall 2021

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Lander University has announced the names of undergraduate students who have been named to the Freshman Honor Roll for earning top academic achievements during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.

The Freshman Honor Roll recognizes students who have earned less than 30 credit hours and have achieved a GPA of 3.00-3.49 during their first year of study at the University. Students receiving this honor are listed by city below.

Clinton – Olandria Payne

Fountain Inn – Taelyn Calwile; Tycen Calwile; and Sheena Moore.

Ware Shoals – Tara Webb

Wofford College Fall 2021 Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (02/01/2022)– Dr. Timothy Schmitz, interim provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the fall 2021 semester.

Joanna Nicole Burgess is from Clinton

Jenna Lynne Finchum is from Fountain Inn

Evan Patterson Gossett is from Enoree

Ryan David Methot is from Fountain Inn

Samantha Faris Omar is from Fountain Inn

Sammy Hilmi Omar is from Fountain Inn

Madeline Grace Runyans is from Laurens

Emily Marie Schwendemann is from Fountain Inn

Kathleen Rose Willingham is from Fountain Inn

Haley Marie Wood is from Gray Court

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Wheaton College (Ill.) Dean’s List for Fall 2021 Semester

WHEATON, IL (02/02/2022)– Wheaton College student Crystelle VanWingerden of Fountain Inn was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.

SNHU Fall 2021 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/12/2022)– It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Ashley McLain of Fountain Inn (29644)

George Boulden of Fountain Inn (29644)

Beverly Benoit of Laurens (29360)

Alexa Baker of Fountain Inn (29644)

Tryna Davidson of Laurens (29360)

Morgan Creasy of Laurens (29360)

SNHU Fall 2021 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (01/12/2022)– Jessie Schaefer of Enoree (29335) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

CCU Dean’s List

CONWAY, SC (01/10/2022)– Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Students recognized include:

Zahria Jones, a Exercise and Sport Science major of Fountain Inn, SC (29644)

William Sloop, a Communication major of Clinton, SC (29325)

Braylen Williams, a Management major of Laurens, SC (29360)

Bob Jones University Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (01/10/2022)– The following students are among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Zachariah Davidson, a Sophomore Music major from Clinton, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Joseph McCall, a Freshman Engineering major from Enoree, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Erika McGonigal, a Freshman Theatre major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Sarah Rodekohr, a Junior Physics major from Clinton, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Trey Stanley, a Sophomore Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was among approximately 820 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.

Bob Jones University President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (01/05/2022)– The following students are among approximately 660 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Anna Dunn, a Sophomore Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was named to the President’s List.

Lauren Richmond, a Freshman Nursing major from Fountain Inn, was named to the President’s List.

Catelyn Wilson, a Junior Nursing major from Laurens, was named to the President’s List.

Emery Burton Named to Dean’s List at Biola University

LA MIRADA, CA (10/15/2021)– – Emery Burton was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Burton, a Business Administration major, from Fountain Inn, S.C., was one of more than 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in spring 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s Dean’s List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement, and investment in scholarship,” said Tamara Anderson, Associate Provost of Academic Effectiveness and Administration. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student’s personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California.

Cadets and students named to The Citadel’s Spring 2021 Dean’s List

CHARLESTON, SC (09/16/2021)– The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2021 semester include these local cadets and students:

Zachary Bishop of Waterloo, South Carolina

Ryan Cherrier of Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Zachary Cecil of Fountain Inn, South Carolina

Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.

Ryan Cherrier named to Spring 2021 President’s List at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (09/16/2021)– Ryan Cherrier of Fountain Inn, South Carolina is among the nearly 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2021 semester.

The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Zachary Cecil awarded gold stars for Spring 2021 at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (09/16/2021)– Zachary Cecil of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, is one of the nearly 550 cadets and students recognized for their academic acheivements during the spring 2021 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

SNHU Dean’s List for Summer 2021

MANCHESTER, NH (09/13/2021) – Valada Martino of Fountain Inn, S.C., has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s summer 2021 Dean’s List. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Sewanee Dean’s List for Spring 2021

SEWANEE, Tenn. (Grassroots Newswire) July 23, 2021 – Ben Wilcox of Gray Court, S.C., has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Spring 2021 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Ben Wilcox is the son of June T. Armor of Gray Court.

Carter inducted into Phi Beta Kappa at Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, SC (06/24/2021)– Jonathan Jalen Carter, a 2021 Wofford College graduate, received the college’s highest academic honor when he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

Carter, from Clinton, South Carolina, graduated in May with a B.S. degree in psychology and a B.A. degree in sociology and anthropology. He received the James E. Seegars Jr. Award for psychology.

Carter was a past president of Wofford Men of Color, a member of the Black Student Alliance, Orientation Staff, the COVID Response Student Leadership Team and a National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI) facilitator. He also was an iCan mentor, a Gateway Scholar, a student advocate within the judicial system and creator of the Kings Club at Cleveland Academy of Leadership in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

He will attend law school at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

College of Charleston President’s List and Dean’s List for Spring 2021

CHARLESTON, SC (06/16/2021)– College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,200 students who were named to Spring 2021 President’s List and Dean’s List.

Molly Crary of Clinton (29325) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President’s List. Crary is majoring in Theater .

Zahdriq Graves of Clinton (29325) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 Dean’s List. Graves is majoring in Music .

UA Presidents List

TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/14/2021)– Callie Thackston was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Spring Semester 2021.

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean’s List with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale), or the President’s List with academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Wofford College announces Dean’s List for spring 2021 semester

SPARTANBURG, SC (06/14/2021)– Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the spring 2021 semester.

Anna Clair Byrd is from Fountain Inn, SC.

Parker Hampton Duncan is from Laurens, SC.

Evan Patterson Gossett is from Enoree, SC.

Sammy Hilmi Omar is from Fountain Inn, SC.

Aden Keith Partee is from Laurens, SC.

Kathleen Rose Willingham is from Fountain Inn, SC.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Lander University announces President’s List, Dean’s List and Freshman Honor Roll for Spring 2021

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. Among the students receiving this honor are the following:

Clinton: Elizabeth Childress and Grayson Peoples

Fountain Inn: Ashley Garcia, Sarah Good and Audrey Poltorak

Gray Court: Alicia Campbell and Grace Whitmire

Laurens: Laura Harlan, Taylor Powell and Heidi Ziegler

Ware Shoals: Taylor Byrd and Courtney Coffey

Waterloo: Kyndal Jordan and Amberlea Smith

Woodruff: Kathryn Allred and Molli Littlefield.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9. Among the students receiving this honor are the following:

Clinton: Tara Bond, Jon Butler, Jeremiah Kingsborough, Cortney Lowdman, Kelsey Richards, Rebecca Roof, Lucas Sparkman, Christen Tollison and Seth Vaughan

Enoree: Logan Melton

Fountain Inn: Kaula Gunter and Shelby Machado

Gray Court: Mancel Brewington

Joanna: Christian Riddle, James Riddle and Paige South

Kinards: Dustin Phillips

Laurens: Rayneisha Boyd, Jaqueline Rhodes, Dmitris Singleton, John-Christopher Wardlaw and Walter Womble

Ware Shoals: Abby Bell, Joseph Compton, Derika Hunter, Precious Hunter and Darian Ray

Waterloo: Crystalyn Lyerly and Kendall Wakester

Whitmire: Catherine Baker and Cassidy Clark

Woodruff: Heather Ballengee, Taylor Cooper and Sierra Thoreson

The Freshman Honor Roll recognizes students who have earned less than 30 credit hours and have achieved a GPA of 3.00-3.49 during their first year of study at the University. Among the students receiving this honor are the following:

Gray Court: John Tyndall

Ware Shoals: Caleb Thurston

Wofford College Honors Convocation Award

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/26/2021)– Wofford College senior Jonathan Carter received the Henry Freeman Service Award and The American Legion Award on Friday, May 14, durring Wofford College’s Honors Convocation. The Henry Freeman Service Award is given to a senior who either starts a new volunteer program or breathes new life into an old one. This award is given only in years when there is a deserving recipient. The American Legion Award is sponsored by the South Carolina American Legion Association. Recipients have demonstrated academic excellence, courage and outstanding campus citizenship. Carter is from Clinton.

The academic major awards are decided by the college’s faculty. Seniors are recommended by the major departments on the basis of academic achievement, character and intellectual promise. Some of the awards are named in honor of persons who have made significant contributions to the intellectual life of the college.

Lander University College of Education Annual Awards Ceremony

GREENWOOD — Lander University’s College of Education held its annual awards ceremony on Monday, May 10.

Among the seniors graduating from the College of Education and receiving pins was Heidi Ziegler of Laurens.

The ceremony concluded with the hooding of the college’s 12 master’s graduates.

Among the honorees was Angela Wilhite of Fountain Inn.

SNHU Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (05/19/2021)– Austin Wayman of Gray Court (29645) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

University of Mississippi Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

OXFORD, MISS. (05/20/2021)– Hannah Hardy, of Laurens, SC, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists.

Hardy was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“Our students on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their incredible academic achievements and this well-deserved honor.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Bob Jones University Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/17/2021)– The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Anna Dunn, a Sophomore Premed/Predent major from Fountain Inn; Gabrielle Neal, a Senior Educational Studies major from Fountain Inn; Sarah Rodekohr, a Junior Physics major from Clinton; Ana Valentine, a Sophomore Business major from Fountain Inn; and David Woods, a Senior Interior Architecture and Design major from Fountain Inn.

Spartanburg Methodist Spring 2021 Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/13/2021)– Kris Neely, Interim Provost, is pleased to announce that Noah Ellis Moore of Enoree and Justin Tanner Smith of Laurens are included on the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean’s List for grades earned during the spring 2021 academic semester. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Bob Jones University Students Named to President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2021)– The following local students are among approximately 665 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester:

Trey Stanley, a Freshman Nursing major from Fountain Inn.

Catelyn Wilson, a Sophomore Nursing major from Laurens.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Lander Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony

GREENWOOD — Ninety-seven awards were conferred upon outstanding students during Lander University’s 2020-2021 academic awards ceremony. The awards were presented virtually on May 3. To see the ceremony and awardees, visit https://youtu.be/2RnJ5L7UJ1M.

Among the award winners were the following:

College of Arts and Humanities

Ceramics Award: Ashley Garcia , of Fountain Inn

, of Fountain Inn Foundations in Art Awards: Colby Burdette, of Ware Shoals

Lander University recognizes student excellence at Student Life Awards



GREENWOOD, S.C. __ The Bearcat community gathered to celebrate students’ achievements during the 2020-21 school year at Lander University’s annual Student Life Awards, hosted by the Division of Student Affairs, on Wednesday, April 24. “We would like to offer special recognition to many of our outstanding student leaders,” said Dr. Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for Student Affairs, during the ceremony’s welcome. “These students provide integral services to our university and we appreciate them.”

Among those receiving awards were the following:

Hall of Leaders: D’Mitris Singleton, of Laurens. This award is presented to a select group of seniors who have demonstrated outstanding involvement with campus life and extracurricular activities, and who, through this service, have exemplified a commitment to the Lander Campus.

New Student Leader Award: Aaron Groomes, of Enoree. This award is given to first year (freshman or transfer) students who have actively contributed time and energy to learning leadership skills, and has contributed to the Lander community.

Academic Success Center (ASC) Mentor of the Year: Abby Pilgrim, of Ware Shoals. The ASC Mentor of the Year award is given to someone who has had an impact not only on their peers, but on the overall working environment in the ASC, as well.

Civility Champion Award: Ivonne Barbe, of Laurens. This annual award recognizes a student who strives to maintain the standards personal character and academic integrity, exemplified respect for all persons, valued diverse opinions and encouraged collaboration, and expressed genuine concern for individuals through acts of kindness and compassion.

Fall 2020 President’s List at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (04/29/2021)– Ryan Cherrier of Fountain Inn, South Carolina is among the nearly 90 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2020 semester.

The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

BATON ROUGE, LA (04/20/2021) — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Morgan Chandler of Fountain Inn (29644) at Clemson University and Ryan Anderson of Laurens (29360) at Clemson University.

North Greenville University Fall 2020 Dean’s List

TIGERVILLE, SC.—Amanda Lee of Laurens was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at North Greenville University in Tigerville, SC.

The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

• Wofford College Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Spartanburg, SC (03/26/2021)– Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Fall 2020 semester: Joanna Nicole Burgess, Clinton; Jonathan Jalen Carter, Clinton; Parker Hampton Duncan, Laurens; Evan Patterson Gossett, Enoree; Sammy Hilmi Omar, Fountain Inn; Catherine Dillingham Watson, Laurens; and Kathleen Rose Willingham, Fountain Inn.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

• The Citadel’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Charleston, SC (03/15/2021) — The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The nearly 1,400 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester include these local cadets and students: William McDannald of Fountain Inn, Zachary Bishop of Waterloo, Zachary Cecil of Fountain Inn, Ryan Cherrier of Fountain Inn, Peter Tillman of Gray Court and William Bishop of Waterloo.

• Biola University Dean’s List

La Mirada, CA — Emery Burton was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Burton from Fountain Inn, S.C., was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

• Sewanee Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Ben Wilcox of Gray Court has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Fall 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Ben is the son of June T. Armor of Gray Court.

• UofSC Aiken Fall 2020 President’s List

The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President’s List for Fall 2020: Stephen Cooper of Fountain Inn and Jeffrey Lipford of Laurens. To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0.

• UA Fall 2020 President’s List

Callie M Thackston of Fountain Inn was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2020. To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

• Wheaton College (Ill.) Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Wheaton College student Crystelle VanWingerden of Fountain Inn was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

• Lander University Dean’s List for Fall 2020

The following Laurens County students have earned recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean’s List at Lander University:

Madison Collins, of Clinton; Cortney Lowman, of Clinton; Kelsey Richards, of Clinton; Brooks Seawright, of Clinton; Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton; Kenneth Kern, of Gray Court; Orlandria Simpson, of Gray Court; Rayneisha Boyd, of Laurens; Abigail Entrekin, of Laurens; Andriek Evans, of Laurens; Laura Harlan, of Laurens; James Hill, of Laurens; Taylor Powell, of Laurens; Jessi Vinson, of Laurens; John-Christopher Wardlaw, of Laurens; Heidi Ziegler, of Laurens; Elizabeth Moody, of Mountville; Joseph Compton, of Ware Shoals; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; Kyndal Jordan, of Waterloo; and Crystalyn Lyerly, of Waterloo.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Lander, an undergraduate student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9.

• CCU President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2020

Earning recognition on the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester was Anna Ross, an Early Childhood Education major from Laurens, with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.

Earning recognition on the Dean’s List were Christina Ciampi, an Accounting, Marketing major from Laurens; William Sloop, a Information Systems major from Clinton; and Braylen Williams, a Management Pre-Major major from Laurens.

To earn Dean’s List honors at CCU, an undergraduate student must earn a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the fall semester.

• Sherman College of Chiropractic President’s List for Fall 2020

Jennifer Lee of Clinton has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 academic quarter. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the quarter.

• University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) Chancellor’s List for Fall 2020

Charles Thompson of Mountville has been named a Fall 2020 Chancellor’s List honoree. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours

• College of Charleston President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2020

Zahdriq Graves of Clinton was named to the Dean’s List. Graves is majoring in Music

Terry Brown of Laurens (29360) was named to the President’s List. Brown is majoring in Exercise Science.

• Bob Jones University Dean’s List for Fall 2020

Earning recognition on the Dean’s List were Sarah Rodekohr, a Junior Physics from Clinton; Kristyn Rygh, a Senior Nursing from Fountain Inn; Trey Stanley, a Freshman Nursing from Fountain Inn; Catelyn Wilson, a Sophomore Nursing from Laurens; and David Woods, a Senior Interior Architecture and Design from Fountain Inn.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.