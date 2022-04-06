Brooks sworn in as council approves annexation, tags streets for repair

Clinton, S.C. – Tom Brooks is officially Clinton’s new city manager, having been sworn into office Monday night, a month ahead of his planned start date of May 1.

During these first few weeks he’ll be working several days a week in Clinton until transitioning full time here, and eventually relocating to the city with his family.

During Clinton City Council’s regular April meeting, Interim City Manager Rebecca Vance told council that Monday was her last day serving the city and that she hoped to retain the friendships she’s formed during her six months in Clinton. Following an executive session, council swore Brooks in as the city’s new city manager.

Council members spoke of their appreciation for Vance’s help during her time as interim city manager, and each of them welcomed Brooks, who has been working as town administrator for Saluda, South Carolina for about 11 years.