Body of Fountain Inn woman found in Starr
The body of a missing Fountain Inn woman was found Tuesday in rural Anderson County near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, authorities said.
Billie Jean Cross, 58, had been missing since Dec. 9 and investigators said she was believed to be in danger.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said Cross was last seen between 8-9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.
Her body was discovered in a wooded area along Cummings Springs Road in the town of Starr.
“The victim appears to have been deceased for several days,” the Anderson County coroner’s office said in a news release.
The LCSO investigation into the Cross’s disappearance and death is ongoing. CrimeStoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information can contact the LCSO at 864-984-2523 or call CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.