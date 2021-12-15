Body of Fountain Inn woman found in Starr

The body of a missing Fountain Inn woman was found Tuesday in rural Anderson County near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, authorities said.

Billie Jean Cross, 58, had been missing since Dec. 9 and investigators said she was believed to be in danger.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said Cross was last seen between 8-9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9.

Her body was discovered in a wooded area along Cummings Springs Road in the town of Starr.

“The victim appears to have been deceased for several days,” the Anderson County coroner’s office said in a news release.

The LCSO investigation into the Cross’s disappearance and death is ongoing. CrimeStoppers has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the LCSO at 864-984-2523 or call CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.