Red Devils muscle past Mustangs, 77-14

Clinton rolled up 379 yards on the ground and scored eight rushing touchdowns as the Red Devils opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 77-14 win over Palmetto Friday night at Wilder Stadium.

Clinton averaged nearly 10 yards per rush attempt as Jishun Copeland scored three of the Red Devils’ rushing touchdowns. Clinton also got interception returns for scores from Justin Copeland and Zay Johnson.

With the win, the Red Devils (10-1) advance to face Lower Richland in the second round of the playoffs next week. The Diamond Hornets (8-1), the Region 4-3A champions, defeated Seneca 27-21 Friday night.

The 77 points scored set a new team record, breaking the 51-year-old mark of 75 set in 1970 against Woodmont.

With starting quarterback Davis Wells out with an ankle injury, Austin Copeland took over at quarterback to pilot the Red Devils’ offense, completing 6 of 7 passes for 79 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to twin brother Justin Copeland.

Meanwhile, Clinton’s defense held the Mustangs to 141 yards of total offense, forced a fumble and intercepted quarterback Ragen Davenport three times.

The 77 points is by far the most scored by the Red Devils this season. Clinton scored more than 50 points three times during the regular season, including a season-high 56 in a victory over Union County.