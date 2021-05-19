Recent Graduates

Cox Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MD (05/20/2021)– Bryant Cox of Fountain Inn earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). The university held a virtual stateside commencement on May 15 for more than 5,500 graduates of the Class of 2021. Worldwide, more than 13,000 students from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2020-21 academic year. UMGC also conducts graduation ceremonies in Europe and Asia for military servicemembers and their families serving overseas.

Graduates from Spartanburg Methodist College

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/13/2021)– On May 8, 2021 Spartanburg Methodist College (SMC) celebrated the graduation of the 2021 class. The ceremony was held at Spartanburg High School’s football stadium. Included in the graduating class was the first ever bachelor’s degree graduates from SMC.

Among those graduating were Bailey Houston Goode of Laurens, Justin Tanner Smith of Laurens and Noah Ellis Moore of Enoree.

Fortman graduates from University of the Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, KY (05/11/2021)– University of the Cumberlands wishes to congratulate Thomas Fortman of Clinton, SC (29325), on completing his Education Specialist in Supervisor of Instruction this spring.

Class of 2021 Graduates from Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, SC (05/10/2021)– Over 600 students graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 7.

In addition to the over 500 students receiving bachelor’s degrees, 78 students received master’s degrees and 34 students received associate degrees. Three candidates received earned doctorate degrees.

Gabrielle Neal, a resident of Fountain Inn, Neal graduated with a BS in Educational Studies.

David Woods, a resident of Fountain Inn, Woods graduated with a BFA in Interior Architecture and Design.