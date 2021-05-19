President’s, Dean’s and Awards Lists

SNHU Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, NH (05/19/2021)– Austin Wayman of Gray Court (29645) has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Winter 2021 Dean’s List. The winter term runs from January to May.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

University of Mississippi Spring 2021 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

OXFORD, MISS. (05/20/2021)– Hannah Hardy, of Laurens, SC, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2021 Honor Roll lists.

Hardy was named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“Our students on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi,” said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their incredible academic achievements and this well-deserved honor.”

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

Bob Jones University Dean’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/17/2021)– The following students are among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Anna Dunn, a Sophomore Premed/Predent major from Fountain Inn; Gabrielle Neal, a Senior Educational Studies major from Fountain Inn; Sarah Rodekohr, a Junior Physics major from Clinton; Ana Valentine, a Sophomore Business major from Fountain Inn; and David Woods, a Senior Interior Architecture and Design major from Fountain Inn.

Spartanburg Methodist Spring 2021 Dean’s List

SPARTANBURG, SC (05/13/2021)– Kris Neely, Interim Provost, is pleased to announce that Noah Ellis Moore of Enoree and Justin Tanner Smith of Laurens are included on the Spartanburg Methodist College Dean’s List for grades earned during the spring 2021 academic semester. Dean’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Bob Jones University Students Named to President’s List

GREENVILLE, SC (05/12/2021)– The following local students are among approximately 665 Bob Jones University students named to the President’s List for high academic achievement during the Spring 2021 semester:

Trey Stanley, a Freshman Nursing major from Fountain Inn.

Catelyn Wilson, a Sophomore Nursing major from Laurens.

To qualify for the President’s List, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Lander Students Honored During Academic Awards Ceremony

GREENWOOD — Ninety-seven awards were conferred upon outstanding students during Lander University’s 2020-2021 academic awards ceremony. The awards were presented virtually on May 3. To see the ceremony and awardees, visit https://youtu.be/2RnJ5L7UJ1M.

Among the award winners were the following:

College of Arts and Humanities

Ceramics Award: Ashley Garcia , of Fountain Inn

, of Fountain Inn Foundations in Art Awards: Colby Burdette, of Ware Shoals

Lander University recognizes student excellence at Student Life Awards



GREENWOOD, S.C. __ The Bearcat community gathered to celebrate students’ achievements during the 2020-21 school year at Lander University’s annual Student Life Awards, hosted by the Division of Student Affairs, on Wednesday, April 24. “We would like to offer special recognition to many of our outstanding student leaders,” said Dr. Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for Student Affairs, during the ceremony’s welcome. “These students provide integral services to our university and we appreciate them.”

Among those receiving awards were the following:

Hall of Leaders: D’Mitris Singleton, of Laurens. This award is presented to a select group of seniors who have demonstrated outstanding involvement with campus life and extracurricular activities, and who, through this service, have exemplified a commitment to the Lander Campus.

New Student Leader Award: Aaron Groomes, of Enoree. This award is given to first year (freshman or transfer) students who have actively contributed time and energy to learning leadership skills, and has contributed to the Lander community.

Academic Success Center (ASC) Mentor of the Year: Abby Pilgrim, of Ware Shoals. The ASC Mentor of the Year award is given to someone who has had an impact not only on their peers, but on the overall working environment in the ASC, as well.

Civility Champion Award: Ivonne Barbe, of Laurens. This annual award recognizes a student who strives to maintain the standards personal character and academic integrity, exemplified respect for all persons, valued diverse opinions and encouraged collaboration, and expressed genuine concern for individuals through acts of kindness and compassion.

Fall 2020 President’s List at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (04/29/2021)– Ryan Cherrier of Fountain Inn, South Carolina is among the nearly 90 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2020 semester.

The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi Inducts New Members

BATON ROUGE, LA (04/20/2021) — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Morgan Chandler of Fountain Inn (29644) at Clemson University and Ryan Anderson of Laurens (29360) at Clemson University.

North Greenville University Fall 2020 Dean’s List

TIGERVILLE, SC.—Amanda Lee of Laurens was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester at North Greenville University in Tigerville, SC.

The Dean’s List is an academic honor awarded to students who achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

• Wofford College Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Spartanburg, SC (03/26/2021)– Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Fall 2020 semester: Joanna Nicole Burgess, Clinton; Jonathan Jalen Carter, Clinton; Parker Hampton Duncan, Laurens; Evan Patterson Gossett, Enoree; Sammy Hilmi Omar, Fountain Inn; Catherine Dillingham Watson, Laurens; and Kathleen Rose Willingham, Fountain Inn.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

• The Citadel’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Charleston, SC (03/15/2021) — The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The nearly 1,400 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester include these local cadets and students: William McDannald of Fountain Inn, Zachary Bishop of Waterloo, Zachary Cecil of Fountain Inn, Ryan Cherrier of Fountain Inn, Peter Tillman of Gray Court and William Bishop of Waterloo.

• Biola University Dean’s List

La Mirada, CA — Emery Burton was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Burton from Fountain Inn, S.C., was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

• Sewanee Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Ben Wilcox of Gray Court has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Fall 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Ben is the son of June T. Armor of Gray Court.

• UofSC Aiken Fall 2020 President’s List

The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President’s List for Fall 2020: Stephen Cooper of Fountain Inn and Jeffrey Lipford of Laurens. To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0.

• UA Fall 2020 President’s List

Callie M Thackston of Fountain Inn was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2020. To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

• Wheaton College (Ill.) Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Wheaton College student Crystelle VanWingerden of Fountain Inn was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

• Lander University Dean’s List for Fall 2020

The following Laurens County students have earned recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean’s List at Lander University:

Madison Collins, of Clinton; Cortney Lowman, of Clinton; Kelsey Richards, of Clinton; Brooks Seawright, of Clinton; Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton; Kenneth Kern, of Gray Court; Orlandria Simpson, of Gray Court; Rayneisha Boyd, of Laurens; Abigail Entrekin, of Laurens; Andriek Evans, of Laurens; Laura Harlan, of Laurens; James Hill, of Laurens; Taylor Powell, of Laurens; Jessi Vinson, of Laurens; John-Christopher Wardlaw, of Laurens; Heidi Ziegler, of Laurens; Elizabeth Moody, of Mountville; Joseph Compton, of Ware Shoals; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; Kyndal Jordan, of Waterloo; and Crystalyn Lyerly, of Waterloo.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Lander, an undergraduate student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9.

• CCU President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2020

Earning recognition on the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester was Anna Ross, an Early Childhood Education major from Laurens, with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.

Earning recognition on the Dean’s List were Christina Ciampi, an Accounting, Marketing major from Laurens; William Sloop, a Information Systems major from Clinton; and Braylen Williams, a Management Pre-Major major from Laurens.

To earn Dean’s List honors at CCU, an undergraduate student must earn a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the fall semester.

• Sherman College of Chiropractic President’s List for Fall 2020

Jennifer Lee of Clinton has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 academic quarter. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the quarter.

• University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) Chancellor’s List for Fall 2020

Charles Thompson of Mountville has been named a Fall 2020 Chancellor’s List honoree. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours

• College of Charleston President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2020

Zahdriq Graves of Clinton was named to the Dean’s List. Graves is majoring in Music

Terry Brown of Laurens (29360) was named to the President’s List. Brown is majoring in Exercise Science.

• Bob Jones University Dean’s List for Fall 2020

Earning recognition on the Dean’s List were Sarah Rodekohr, a Junior Physics from Clinton; Kristyn Rygh, a Senior Nursing from Fountain Inn; Trey Stanley, a Freshman Nursing from Fountain Inn; Catelyn Wilson, a Sophomore Nursing from Laurens; and David Woods, a Senior Interior Architecture and Design from Fountain Inn.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.