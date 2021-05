A single-vehicle crash on Highway 39 early Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis.

Hovis said the driver of a 2011 Kia was traveling southbound on Highway 39 and ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then drove off the left side of the road, striking several trees.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim, who was entrapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated with the Jaws of Life.