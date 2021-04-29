Young teens killed in Thursday afternoon 4-wheeler accident with 18-wheeler

Laurens County Coronor’s office staff responded early Thursday evening to a 4-wheeler accident with an 18-wheeler in Joanna which resulted in the deaths of two 14-year-old girls from Laurens County.

“What a sad day this has been for all families and department involved,” Canupp said in a release sent Thursday night. “There were two fatalities today in Joanna involving a 4 wheeler and a 18 wheeler:

Jasmine Peake of Joanna and Madison Simmons old from Gray Court were both killed in the accident, which is still under investigation and pending autopsy in the morning, Canupp said.

“My heart goes out to the families and everyone involved,” Canupp added.

More than an hour prior to the press release, Laurens County Coronor Vickie Cheek, without referring to this exact tragedy, had posted a comment on her Facebook page asking for Laurens County residents to refrain from posting news about accidents which involve fatalities.

“The Coroner’s Office deals with tough situations almost every day, including having to notify family members that their loved one has died in an accident or from a crime,” Cheek said. “One thing that makes our job more difficult, is when family members learn of a death from social media posts and photos first. PLEASE people…THINK about how your family would be affected. When a family finds out about a death on social media, it’s very impersonal and obviously a shock. The Coroner’s Office works diligently to get in touch with next-of-kin as soon as possible. Please think before you speak.”