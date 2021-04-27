Immunity for parents , Safe Haven for babies

The South Carolina Department of Social Services announced this month that earlier in April an infant born at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital had been surrendered to Laurens County Sheriff Deputies and then to DSS under Daniel’s Law, the name for the state’s Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Daniel’s Law was established after a newborn baby boy was rescued by workers at a landfill in Allendale County, and nurses in the hospital which cared for the child named him Daniel. By June 2000, state legislators had passed the state’s Safe Haven Act to try and prevent the abandonment of newborn babies in the state.

In the case this month, the 8 pounds, 15 ounce Caucasian baby boy was born on April 9. He was safely surrendered at the Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, DSS reported.. Laurens County Deputies contacted DSS, and Laurens County DSS personnel took custody of the child, who was immediately placed in foster care until a virtual permanency planning hearing is held on June 17 at 2 p.m.

DSS reported that anyone needing information on the hearing can contact the Laurens County DSS office at 864-833-0100. This child in Laurens County is the second baby surrendered at a South Carolina hospital so far this year, said Connelly-Anne Ragley, Director of Communications and External Affairs for DSS. The first was surrendered in Anderson County in February. While the agency has no significant evidence to determine the impact of Daniel’s Law on abuse and neglect rates, Ragley said the Safe Haven Abandonment Act, (State Statute 63-7-40) is important.