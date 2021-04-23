Dial Place road closure set for Monday, April 26 for Hwy. 76 roundabout

April 23, 2021

Laurens, S.C. – The Laurens County Branch of the South Carolina DOT has announced a road closure where Dial Place enters U.S. Hwy 76 west of Laurens for the continued construction on the roundabout.

“Detour signs will go up early by Monday morning the 26th of April and the road will be closed that day, then they will be asphalting the whole roundabout around June 1st,” said John Richardson, the assistant Resident Construction Engineer with the Laurens County office of the SCDOT.

Most traffic will be detoured through Chestnut Ridge Church Road, Richardson said.

Aside for potential one day closures, the other three legs of the intersection will not be closed as construction continues, but the Dial Place road closure will remain until the project is completed.