Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for Foodshare Laurens County

Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting on April 1 for Foodshare Laurens County, 28020 Hwy 76 East, Clinton. Attending were the Chamber of Commerce team, City of Clinton representatives, including Mayor Bob McLean, and many community members to welcome the new business to the area.

Foodshare Laurens County is a program through SC Empowerment Center that provides fresh, low cost, fruits and vegetables to Laurens County residents. Angel and Allen, operators of Foodshare Laurens County are excited to launch this program.

Those interested can visit www.facebook.com/foodsharelaurens to view the calendar with pickup and order dates.

Volunteers help prepare the boxes to be picked up. If you are interested in volunteering opportunities call, 864-705-0005.