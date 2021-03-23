Fibertex announces $49.5 million Gray Court expansion

Fibertex Nonwovens announced a planned $49.5 million expansion Tuesday that is expected to bring 39 new jobs to the Gray Court area in northern Laurens County.

Fibertex specializes in spunlace products and has operated a “state-of-the-art” production line in Gray Court since taking over the former Mogul plant on Iso Parkway in January of 2019.

“Laurens County continues to be a place where business thrives, especially international businesses such as Fibertex,” said Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson. “We are excited about their continued growth in Laurens County and the opportunities they are creating for our citizens. We look forward to continuing our already great relationship with their fine company.”

Fibertex’s expansion will include a second spunlace production line for rolled nonwoven fiber products. Fibertex also acquired an 84-acre industrial plot adjacent to the company’s existing facilities.

The Laurens County Council was to hold a public hearing and third reading of an ordinance relating to the project, which was dubbed “Project Gray,” at its regular meeting Tuesday night.

The company primarily manufactures products for the wipes industry, but also produced personal protective equipment such as masks for health care workers during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Market trends are finding support in the added focus on health and hygiene, more emphasis on local production and on sustainability, which is to our benefit,” said Fibertex Nonwovens CEO Jorgen Bech Madsen. “With this new investment, we’ll be able to build an extremely strong position in the important North American market for, among other things, high-performance wipes for sanitizing and disinfection purposes in the health care/medical sector, sustainable personal care products, a range of industrial applications as well as in the automotive industry and the construction sector.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Laurens County a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with costs related to the project.

“We are proud to celebrate the expansion of yet another South Carolina company. Fibertex’s decision to further its commitment to Laurens County is proof that South Carolina’s economic development strategy is working, and we look forward to continued success for this great company,” said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.