ModWash Prepares to Make a Big Splash in Laurens

Laurens, S.C. (March 9, 2021) – ModWash is ready to serve brilliantly clean cars to the historic and charming town of Laurens! As ModWash is quickly expanding across the nation, its Laurens ModWash will mark its second South Carolina location.

Located at 904 East Main Street, ModWash is set to make its Laurens debut at the end of this month. In preparation for its grand opening, ModWash is now hiring a group of go-getters who are passionate about making a difference. ModWash offers competitive pay, flexible schedules and promotes career advancements within the company. Visit ModWash.com/careers for more information.

“The ModTeam is incredibly excited to open our second location in the great state of South Carolina,” said ModWash VP of Field Operations Miguel Prendes. “We are looking forward to providing the exceptional customer experience Laurens deserves, and to put our best foot forward in the community as a business that cares about our service and employees. We can’t wait to start washing cars, making people smile, and building long-lasting relationships in Laurens.”

Laurens’ new ModWash will have a contagious vibe with a wide range of the latest technology and amenities, such as free vacuums, air tools, automatic mat cleaners, microfiber towels and more. ModWash’s primary goal and promise is to offer outstanding customer service. ModWash understands that a customer’s time is a luxury, so the express car wash offers efficient processes that expedite service. Customers can save magnificently with ModMemberships, which entitle customers to unlimited washes each month.

ModWash’s equipment is also ecofriendly. Washing a car at home uses 10 times as much water, and the dirt and grime runs off into the ground or local storm system. ModWash captures oils and grime and properly disposes of it. Applying Earth-friendly practices when possible is of utmost importance to the ModTeam.

The safety and well-being of its customers and team members is and always will be a top priority for ModWash. The hourly cleaning of touch points is protocol. To learn more about the extra precautions that ModWash is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its team and guests, visit modwash.com/covid-precautions.