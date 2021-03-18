Local graduates recognized By Editor | March 18, 2021 | 0 Marcus Blackstone graduates from Hofstra University HEMPSTEAD, NY (03/18/2021)– Marcus Blackstone of Gray Court, SC graduated from Hofstra University in December 2020, earning a Master of Arts in Health Law and Policy. Posted in Announcements Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts President’s and Dean’s Lists March 15, 2021 | No Comments » LDHS senior receives prestigious Joseph C. Gilliam Award March 15, 2021 | 1 Comment » Broad Street Antiques and Vintage Finds ribbon cutting March 4, 2021 | No Comments » LDHS holds winter graduation ceremony February 26, 2021 | No Comments » Wham wins LMS Rubik’s cube competition February 26, 2021 | No Comments »