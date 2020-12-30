CMS students, small church food bank meeting local needs

Clinton, S.C. – A small food bank in Clinton which routinely delivers extra groceries to specific families in need received a boost this month through a large donation by students and staff at Clinton Middle School, and the help of the middle school students led to Christmas season assistance for dozens of families in Clinton and Laurens.

“We have a lot of connections with Clinton Middle School,” said Leslie Holden, who is a Lydia Presbyterian Church Food Bank co-director with her cousin, Dianne Easter. “I have a daughter in the Junior Beta Club there, Dianne is a retired teacher at the middle school and one of our Lydia Food Bank volunteers, Megan Jones, also has children there.”

Easter contacted Janna Wood, the CMS Junior Beta Club faculty advisor, and Wood offered the canned goods from the fall food drive to the Lydia Food Bank. It also included items from the school’s unfinished can drive last spring.

“It was going to be just the Beta Club, but then it became school-wide, and there were also donations of toilet paper and cleaner and soap,” Holden said. “The students gave about 400 cans, and then the custodial staff at the school had a second food drive and collected about 50 more cans.”