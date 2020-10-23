LA downs Wardlaw with 1st-half onslaught

Laurens Academy exploded for 40 first-half points, getting all the offense it needed in the first two quarters of action in a 40-6 win at Wardlaw Academy Friday night in SCISA 8-man football.

The Crusaders (6-3) have outscored their last two opponents – W.W. King and Wardlaw – a combined 94-6.

Clarence Bertoli scored three touchdowns for LA, while Thomas Lowry added a 57-yard touchdown run and a 33-yard scoring pass to Caio Rita. Judson Watkins capped the scoring blitz for LA with a 23-yard touchdown run.

Wardlaw fell to 2-4 on the season.

The Crusaders return home Friday against rival Newberry Academy at Todd Kirk Field.