Greer snaps Raiders’ surge with 37-21 win

Greer snapped Laurens District High School’s two game winning streak, downing the Raiders 37-21 Friday night at Greer’s Dooley Field.

The Yellow Jackets (3-1 overall, 3-1 Region 2-4A) jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead on touchdown runs from E.J. Bradford and Bryce Foster, who opened the night with a 62-yard touchdown run 13 seconds into the game. Bradford, who finished with a game-high 163 yards on the ground, added a second touchdown run in the third quarter and Jaleel Skinner had a pair of touchdown receptions in the fourth quarter to lead Greer.

Jeremiah Fuller scored on a 5-yard run and a 38-yard pass from James Rawl. Fuller led the Raiders with 115 rushing yards on 25 carries and two catches for 49 yards. Jayden McGowan had a game-high 144 yards receiving on seven catches.

Rawl finished with 259 yards of 17 of 32 passes with two touchdowns and an interception. Sophomore wideout Cayson Elledge had a touchdown reception in his fourth straight game for LDHS (2-3 overall, 1-3 Region 2-4A).

The Raiders are to host Gilbert at K.C. Hanna Stadium next Friday (Oct. 30).