CHS tennis advances with Powdersville victory

The Clinton girls tennis team advanced to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs with a 7-0 win over Region 2-3A champion Powdersville Tuesday in Powdersville.

The Red Devils are to play Daniel at 5 p.m. Thursday in the second round. The Lions defeated Mid-Carolina 6-0 Tuesday to advance to the second round. Daniel’s only two losses this season came at the hands of Region 1-3A champion Belton-Honea Path.

Here are Clinton’s results against Powdersville:

Singles: No. 1 Mary Catherine Dailey def. Ryann Roth 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Ana Maria Rincon def. Sydnee Barrett 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 Chandler Dailey def. Alison Reca 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 Reese Gowan def. Anna Kirby 6-1, 6-0; No. 5 Gracie Spangler def. Kendall Boyd 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: No. 1 Mary Catherine Dailey and Chandler Dailey def. Roth and Barrett 8-0; No. 2 Kimora Wesley and Gracie Wiggins def. Anna Cate Brooks and Baylee Brown 8-7 (3).