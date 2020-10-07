SLED: Gunfire exchange with deputies leads to arrest

A Gray Court man who allegedly exchanged gunshots with two Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sunday now faces two counts of attempted murder among other charges.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Richard Lewis Hill, Jr., 30, of Gray Court is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, malicious damage to property and unlawfully carrying a pistol.

Because deputies were involved in the exchange of gunfire, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has taken over the investigation. An LCSO spokesperson referred all questions on the investigation to SLED.

An LCSO spokesperson said Sunday that no one was injured during the incident.

A release from SLED said agents from the agency served arrest warrants on Hill Monday.

“SLED’s investigation into the incident remains active,” the release read. “Information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.”

According to warrants released by SLED, Hill fired his handgun “multiple times” into an occupied dwelling in Gray Court and into a 2018 Jeep Renegade.

The attempted murder warrant said he fired at and struck a deputy’s patrol vehicle and also fired at another deputy at the scene on Highway 14 in Gray Court.

Hill was denied bond at a hearing Tuesday morning. He remains in the Johnson Detention Center.