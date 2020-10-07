Arrest made in fatal dog attack

The owner of a pack of dogs that a Greenville County medical examiner said attacked and killed a Gray Court woman on Tuesday, Sept. 29 has been arrested and denied bond.

Jeffrey Kenneth Sullivan, 35, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Jacqueline Nicole Robinson Downs, 32, of Allegra Lane in Gray Court.

Investigators said Sullivan owned the dogs that came into Downs’ yard and mauled her to death.

Three dogs were seized at the scene by Laurens County Animal Control and another at Sullivan’s residence nearby on Millennium Drive.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Sullivan was charged with three counts of possessing a dangerous animal.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, a home healthcare worker found Downs lying in her yard surrounded by three dogs, all of which were pit bull terrier mixes, but was unable to approach Downs due to the dogs. The LCSO said the dogs were still displaying aggressive behavior when deputies arrived at the scene around 10:30 a.m.

Following an autopsy Wednesday morning, the Laurens County Coroner’s Office released the dog attack as the cause of death.

Downs had celebrated her 32nd birthday just days earlier on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“This is such a tragic, senseless death,” said Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds in a release. “My thoughts and prayers go to Ms. Robinson’s (Downs’) family. I pray that justice is served and that her family feels some peace knowing that this individual believed to be responsible is being held accountable for his reckless actions.”

A memorial service was held for Downs Saturday afternoon at Kennedy Mortuary in Laurens. She is survived by her husband, Kevin “Kato” Downs and two children, Cam Gamble and Desiny Nicole Gamble. She is also survived by her parents, Mary Ann Wireman Robinson of Laurens and John Thomas Robinson of Kentucky.

Memorials can be made to the Jacqueline Downs Funeral Fund, c/o The Kennedy Mortuary, P.O. Box 282, Laurens, S.C. 29360.