No. 3 Greenville rolls over Raiders

As birthday presents go, Laurens District High head coach Daryl Smith would probably return the one from Greenville High School.

The Red Raiders, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, visited K.C. Hanna Stadium Friday on Smith’s 46th birthday and came away with a 37-14 victory over LDHS.

For the second straight week, the Raiders’ opponent poured it on in the second half. Greenville scored 23 unanswered points in the second half, breaking a 14-14 halftime tie with a third-quarter safety and three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Greenville (2-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead on touchdown passes of 54 and 27 yards from quarterback Pro Franklin to senior wideout Aziz Huff. Huff finished with six catches for 150 yards and the two scores.

LDHS sophomore quarterback James Rawl answered with a pair of touchdowns for Cason Elledge of 21 and 5 yards before the half to tie the game at 14-14.

Rawl completed 18 of 42 passes with the two scores for 174 yards. Elledge led the Raiders (0-2) with seven catches for 77 yards.

But Rawl also threw an interception returned for a touchdown for the second straight week. Linebacker Chris Smith picked off a pass and returned it 55 yards for a score to put Greenville ahead 30-14 with 3:40 to play.

LDHS hosts Eastside next Friday.