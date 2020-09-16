Clinton High football opener changed due to COVID

The Clinton High School football team’s season opener next week will still happen, but it will be against a different opponent.

Union County, the Red Devils’ scheduled opponent for Sept. 25, ceased all football activities through at least Sept. 27 due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 within the program.

With the Yellow Jackets out of the mix for the opening weekend of high school football, CHS scrambled to find a new opponent and will host Emerald High School on Thursday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

A Red Devils junior varsity game at Emerald is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Alexander said the game against Union County will be rescheduled at a later date.