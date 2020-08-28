Pennies for community: CPST can make Martha Dendy Community Center a reality

If a majority of voters vote yes in November to the penny sales tax, referred to as the Capital Project Sales Tax, Clinton residents will begin to see the transformation of the empty Martha Dendy School into a long-awaited Martha Dendy Community Center. The Martha Dendy Community Center’s development committee requested $756,000 for its proposal, which outlines the renovations of the former Martha Dendy School on North Bell Street in Clinton. The building has continued to fall into disrepair over the years due to time and vandalism.

The funds would go toward the restoration of the building and creation of a center where the community could benefit through adult education, after-school tutoring, job training, social and extracurricular actives and recreation programs for youth. It will also contain a historical element regarding the legacy of Martha Dendy.

“We want to have job fairs and health fairs and a garden,” said Velma Austin, one of the committee members, who also works with Adult Education in Laurens County. “These are just a few of the things we could offer as a resource.” A historical marker at the Martha Dendy Park marks the location of the original Bell Street High School building and notes the significance of the location to African Americans who were educated there for more than 100 years.