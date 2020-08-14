Joanna man killed in Clinton crash

A Joanna man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton.

According to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp, the victim is identified at Joey Neal Bodie, 58. He died at the scene of the accident on Springdale Drive around 3:15 p.m. Bodie died of multiple blunt-force trauma, Canupp said.

Bodie is to be buried at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. He is survived by wife Lisa, son Clay, daughter Miranda and step daughter Rebecca Wilkie as well as his sisters and grandchildren.