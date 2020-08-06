Main Street Laurens offers music, sidewalk sale Friday, Saturday

Music and tax-free retail sales will be combined this weekend in Historic Downtown Laurens, where Main Street Laurens and its partner retailers are planning a Tax-Free Weekend Sidewalk Sale.

“Several businesses asked if we could do a sidewalk sale for the weekend,” said Main Street director Jonathan Irick. “It will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. – until on Saturday, and we’re looking for buskers, or sidewalk performers, to provide music.”

Irick said it’s an ideal time frame, especially Saturday when the earlier-than-usual hours will coincide with the Downtown Laurens Farmers Market, held on the south side of the public square every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon.

The sidewalk sale and farmers market should be mutually beneficial, Irick said.

“This will be an opportunity for the businesses to put end-of-season items or new items on the sidewalk, allowing for more social distancing and outdoor shopping,” he said, “and some may have sales inside as well.”