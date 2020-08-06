Main Street Laurens offers music, sidewalk sale Friday, Saturday
Music and tax-free retail sales will be combined this weekend in Historic Downtown Laurens, where Main Street Laurens and its partner retailers are planning a Tax-Free Weekend Sidewalk Sale.
“Several businesses asked if we could do a sidewalk sale for the weekend,” said Main Street director Jonathan Irick. “It will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. – until on Saturday, and we’re looking for buskers, or sidewalk performers, to provide music.”
Irick said it’s an ideal time frame, especially Saturday when the earlier-than-usual hours will coincide with the Downtown Laurens Farmers Market, held on the south side of the public square every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon.
The sidewalk sale and farmers market should be mutually beneficial, Irick said.
“This will be an opportunity for the businesses to put end-of-season items or new items on the sidewalk, allowing for more social distancing and outdoor shopping,” he said, “and some may have sales inside as well.”
The addition of the buskers, which can include young musicians as well as adults, will help give it the feel of a mini-festival, which Irick said Main Streets across the state are working toward due to the pandemic.
“Small events don’t require as many volunteers and they can be put together quickly,” Irick said. “So we welcome buskers to contact us.”
Either to perform for awhile this weekend or to be placed on a list for future events, contact Main Street Laurens by emailing [email protected] or call 864-984-2119. Musicians are welcome to open their instrument cases for tips, and shoppers can come take advantage of great deals and many tax-free sales.