CHS, LDHS unveil revised football schedules

Clinton and Laurens District high schools released revised varsity football schedules Thursday after the South Carolina High School League pushed back start dates for high school athletics due to COVID-19.

Football and competitive cheer – both considered high risk for the spread of the novel coronavirus – will be the last two fall sports to begin their competitive seasons. Football and competitive cheer can begin full practices on Sept. 8. Cross country and volleyball can begin practice on Aug. 24, while girls golf, swimming and tennis can begin on Aug. 17.

CHS and LDHS are set to begin their respective shortened seven-game football seasons on Sept. 25. LDHS will be in its first season of competition in Region 1-4A and begin its season against former Raiders head coach Chris Liner at Greenwood. The Red Devils are to open their season at rival Union County and play five of its seven games at home at Wilder Stadium.

The two intra-county rivals are to play one another at Clinton on Oct. 30.

Here are the revised schedules for both teams:

LDHS: Sept. 25 at Greenwood; Oct. 2 GREENVILLE; Oct. 9 EASTSIDE; Oct. 16 AIKEN; Oct. 23 at Greer; Oct. 30 at Clinton; Nov. 6 HILLCREST.

CHS: Sept. 25 at Union Co.; Oct. 2 BROOME; Oct. 9 at Chapman; Oct. 16 EMERALD; Oct. 23 WOODRUFF; Oct. 30 LAURENS; Nov. 6 STROM THURMOND.