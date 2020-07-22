Candidate filing for non-partisan posts to open

Registration for candidates in upcoming non-partisan local elections is set to open at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4 and run through noon Monday, Aug. 17.

The elections include four seats each on the Board of Trustees for School Districts 55 and 56, four seats on the Watershed Conservation District and a Greenville County School Board District 27 seat shared between portions of Laurens and Greenville counties.

In Laurens County School District 55, the seats currently occupied by Board Chair Robby Bell (Seat 7), Vice-Chairman Anthony Carpenter (Seat 5), Barbara Beeks (Seat 3) and Terri Martin (Seat 1).

In District 56, the seats to be contested include those currently served by Edna McGee (District 1), Kim Williams-Carter (District 2), Chairman Jim Barton (District 3) and Patsy Sadler (District 4).

The Watershed Conservation District includes seats representing Beaver Dam, Duncan Creek and Rabon Creek.