Walmart to require masks starting Monday, July 20

Laurens County, South Carolina – Several nationally known companies have decided that beginning Monday, July 20, to require customers to wear masks, regardless of whether or not their local governments require the measure.

In a press statement released Wednesday afternoon, Walmart explained that the retail stores will require shoppers to wear face coverings at its more than 5,000 stores starting Monday, July 20. By Thursday afternoon, pharmacy retailers Walgreens and CVS had made the same decision.

Walmart, the Bentonville, Ark., retailing giant says the decision also brings consistency across its stores since currently almost two-thirds, about 65%, of its stores are in areas in which government orders require face coverings.

“While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities,” Walmart said in a statement.

The statement said face coverings help decrease the spread of covid-19 as does social distancing because the virus can be spread by asymptomatic carriers.

The company says it will post specially trained staff in black polo shirts to “help make the process as smooth as possible for customers.”

Those employees will work with customers who come to the store without face coverings. Walmart said it was considering a number of possible solutions.

At Sam’s Clubs, the company’s membership outlets, a complimentary mask will be provided if a member doesn’t have one. Or members can buy them in Sam’s Club stores, Walmart said.

Regarding the other pharmacy retailers, Walgreen’s and CVS, both announced Thursday plans to require customers wear masks beginning Monday.

Walgreen’s owner, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and CVS Health (CVS) will ask customers to wear masks when doing business inside the store.

Like Walmart, both companies have set Monday, July 20 as the target date for the changes.