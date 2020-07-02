City of Laurens, Connect Lake Greenwood offering fireworks shows on Friday

Laurens County, South Carolina – Between the Connect Lake Greenwood Fireworks Celebration at 9:30 p.m. and a larger-than-usual show in downtown Laurens soon after 9 p.m., Independence Day revelers will have options on land or at the lake. Both of the fireworks shows are planned for Friday night, July 3.

Connect Lake Greenwood is planning to begin the show at 9:30 p.m. but is asking for those planning to watch the show to register at https://www.connectlakegreenwood.org/lights-on-the-lake-2020/ . That will allow organizers to send late information in case bad weather causes changes in the plans. The lights will launch from the area near Fellowship Camp and Conference Center, but the conference center will not be open to the public for land access this year.

The City of Laurens will host its All-American Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular Friday, July 3, and much of the downtown area will serve as the viewing grounds. The event will begin between 9 to 9:15 p.m.