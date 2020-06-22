COVID-19 testing at CHS, Newberry, Greenwood this week



Greenwood and Greenville counties. Clinton, South Carolina – With a total reported Monday of 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clinton, a free COVID test site will be held this Wednesday at Clinton High School. Others will follow in Newberry,Greenwood and Greenville counties.

Carolina Health Centers will hold the free screenings at Clinton High School this Wednesday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to DHEC.

Testing will be available tomorrow, Tuesday, June 23, at the Newberry County Health Dept. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Greenwood, Self Regional Healthcare will hold free screenings at Self Medical Center Tower Point this Thursday, June 25 and again on Monday, June 29, and on Thursday, July 2. The screenings will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, June 25, Prisma Health will offer a site from 8 a.m. to noon at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County.

According to the DHEC website, some sites may close early due to reaching maximum testing capacity and if that occurs, South Carolinians are urged to select another location to ensure they get tested.

A complete listing of statewide clinics, which are regularly updated, are available here:

There are currently 731 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19, DHEC reported Monday afternoon. That is an increase of 41 beds since its report Sunday afternoon.

Laurens County saw an increase of 18 cases on Sunday and another 17 new cases were reported Monday. Laurens County has had a total of 254 cases confirmed as of Monday afternoon, June 22. According to zip code breakdowns, that includes 37 cases in Gray Court, 77 in the Laurens zip code and 107 in the Clinton zip code area.