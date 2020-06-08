Prisma Health, DHEC, communities offer more free COVID-19 testing sites

In a Monday, June 8 press release, Prisma Health announced near-daily COVID-19 community testing events throughout South Carolina during June 8-13, including a free Laurens testing site on Thursday, June 11. Other sites this week include Cayce, Columbia, Greenville, Manning, Mauldin and Sumter.

The community testing, done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies, will reach populations who may not otherwise have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.

As of Monday afternoon, June 8, Laurens County has had 92 confirmed cases and 14,800 confirmed cases in South Carolina. There have been 557 deaths attributed to the virus across the state. There have been a total of 253,262 tests completed in the state so far.

This week’s testing will also include Monday-Saturday testing at the Greenville Convention Center in partnership with DHEC, Prisma Health, Greenville County Emergency Response Team and The Upstate Healthcare Coalition.

Testing is a priority for Prisma Health, especially providing access to communities that need it the most.

Prisma Health and its partners will offer free community screenings for COVID-19 at the following upstate locations this week:

Upstate locations are as follows:

Monday, June 8 – Saturday, June 13, Greenville Convention Center

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday

Tuesday, June 9, Mauldin

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mauldin Elementary School, 101 E. Butler Road, Mauldin

Thursday, June 11, Laurens

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., E.B. Morse Elementary School, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens

Saturday, June 13, Greenville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Duncan Chapel Elementary School, 210 Duncan Chapel Road, Greenville

Midlands testing centers will be offered later this week at the following locations:

Wednesday, June 10, Manning

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Manning Elementary School, 311 W. Boyce St, Manning (This event is in partnership with McLeod Health and Prisma Health. Please note extended time.)

Thursday, June 11, Sumter

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 4235 Nazarene Church Road, Sumter

Saturday, June 13, Cayce

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cayce Elementary School, 515 Bulldog Blvd, Cayce

Anyone going for testing should be aware of the following:

-People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

-No one needs a doctor’s order.

-Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

-No appointment is needed.

-Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

-All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

-Test results should come back within four days.

-Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.

-Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/