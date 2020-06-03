DHEC reports 68th case in county, 4th death

The total number of COVID-19 cases increased by more than 200 for the fourth straight day across South Carolina, bringing the overall total of confirmed cases in the state to 12,415.

The South Carolina Department Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported 285 more confirmed cases and one additional death due to COVID-19. The statewide death total is at 501.

One additional case was reported in Laurens County, bringing the county’s total to 68. After standing pat for several days, five additional cases were reported in the county by DHEC over the weekend.

One additional death in the county was also reported over the weekend by DHEC. Four people in Laurens County have died due to COVID-19, according to DHEC officials. No details were immediately available on the fatality.

Greenville had the most confirmed cases Tuesday with 65 new positive cases.

DHEC officials said since the first cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in early March in Kershaw and Charleston counties, 85% of those who have tested positive have recovered. The agency anticipates the number of positive cases will continue to increase through mid-June and have said increased testing has played a role in the large increases.

Some experts also say the increases are due to increased activity across the state as officials continue to reopen businesses and other activities.

Labs have completed more than 225,000 cases statewide. Free tests were administered in Laurens County on two occasions in mid-May.