CHS boosters cancel annual golf tourney
The Clinton High School Athletic Booster Club has reluctantly had to cancel its biggest
fundraiser and signature event, the annual golf tournament at Musgrove Mill Golf Club.
The tournament is typically a kickoff for the new school year and its athletic seasons.
Booster Club director Buddy Bridges said it builds camaraderie and “come together” as Red Devils.
The Booster Club hosts many events – among them, “Meet the Devils,” season awards
banquets and senior nights for each sport.
“We work hard to be an all-sports booster club and promote, acknowledge, award and
support all of our teams, coaches and student-athletes,” Bridges said.
Musgrove Mill has been a generous partner with the club, but the resumption of play has left
the course on the banks of the Enoree River with a backlog of events and no place to work
the tournament into its schedule. Social-distancing requirements and uncertainty are also
considerations.
The loss of the annual get-together means that the Booster Club must rely more heavily on
memberships and sponsorships.
Austin Johnson directs the tournament every year.
“This decision is one we regret to have to make,” Johnson said, “but right now is when we
would be calling and selling sponsorships and raising funds. It is close to impossible to raise
money for a tournament that you just cannot schedule or see when you will be able to
schedule.”
“There are just too many unknowns,” Bridges added.
“With all that said, hopefully, in July of 2021, we can host the biggest and best golf
tournament that we’ve had to date,” Johnson said in conclusion.