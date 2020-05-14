CHS boosters cancel annual golf tourney

The Clinton High School Athletic Booster Club has reluctantly had to cancel its biggest

fundraiser and signature event, the annual golf tournament at Musgrove Mill Golf Club.

The tournament is typically a kickoff for the new school year and its athletic seasons.

Booster Club director Buddy Bridges said it builds camaraderie and “come together” as Red Devils.

The Booster Club hosts many events – among them, “Meet the Devils,” season awards

banquets and senior nights for each sport.

“We work hard to be an all-sports booster club and promote, acknowledge, award and

support all of our teams, coaches and student-athletes,” Bridges said.

Musgrove Mill has been a generous partner with the club, but the resumption of play has left

the course on the banks of the Enoree River with a backlog of events and no place to work

the tournament into its schedule. Social-distancing requirements and uncertainty are also

considerations.

The loss of the annual get-together means that the Booster Club must rely more heavily on

memberships and sponsorships.

Austin Johnson directs the tournament every year.

“This decision is one we regret to have to make,” Johnson said, “but right now is when we

would be calling and selling sponsorships and raising funds. It is close to impossible to raise

money for a tournament that you just cannot schedule or see when you will be able to

schedule.”

“There are just too many unknowns,” Bridges added.

“With all that said, hopefully, in July of 2021, we can host the biggest and best golf

tournament that we’ve had to date,” Johnson said in conclusion.